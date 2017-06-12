Ky. woman facing charges after 8-month-old overdoses on meth

Summer Starks (Photo: Carroll County Jail)

CARROLL Co., Ky. (WHAS11) – A Carroll County woman was arrested in a case involving the overdose of an 8-month-old child.

Child Protective Services reported to Kentucky State Police on June 9 a child had been admitted to Norton Children’s Hospital, in Louisville, after ingesting methamphetamine.

KSP’s initial investigation discovered the child had ingested the meth at a residence on Seminary Street in Carrollton, Ky. The child was first admitted to Carroll Memorial Hospital and then to Norton Children’s Hospital. Once police conducted a search warrant of the residence 28-year-old Summer Starks was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment (1st degree), possession of controlled substance (1st degree), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 8-month-old was treated and released from the hospital.

Starks is being held a the Carroll County Detention Center. The cabinet for health and family services removed the 8-month-old from the home, as well as a 10-year-old.

