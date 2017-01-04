Ky. man charged with stabbing a ResCare worker in Hardin Co.

Lindale Cunningham is accused of fatally stabbing a ResCare worker in Elizabethtown on Jan. 4.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An Elizabethtown man is charged in the stabbing death of a ResCare worker in Hardin County.

The Hardin county Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham stabbed and killed a female employee of ResCare CAKY. She was a caretaker at Cunningham's group home.

According to ResCare’s website, ResCare Inc. is the nation’s largest private provider of services to people with disabilities.

This is the first homicide of the year in Hardin County.