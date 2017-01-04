WHAS
Ky. man charged with stabbing a ResCare worker in Hardin Co.

Man arrested in ResCare facility death 

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 12:38 PM. EST January 04, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An Elizabethtown man is charged in the stabbing death of a ResCare worker in Hardin County.

The Hardin county Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham stabbed and killed a female employee of ResCare CAKY. She was a caretaker at Cunningham's group home. 

According to ResCare’s website, ResCare Inc. is the nation’s largest private provider of services to people with disabilities.

This is the first homicide of the year in Hardin County.


