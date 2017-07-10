Ky. man accused of posing as UofL staff member, trying to obtain banking information from students

atm4.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Kentucky man, 29-year-old David Huffman, is accused of posing as a University of Louisville staff member and trying to obtain personal banking information from university students.

The warrant states Huffman was transferring funds from the victim’s bank account into his bank account.

The university became aware of this after a staff member discovered students were contacted through texts requesting personal banking information.

A victim said more than $500 was withdrawn from his account without his consent or knowledge.

Police did obtain video surveillance of the incident from Huffman’s bank.

The warrant states the total loss to the victim was $500.

© 2017 WHAS-TV