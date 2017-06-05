The pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. shortly after Louisville Metro Police officers tried to stop a man for driving on an expired license, who began firing shots at them.

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A man is dead after an overnight, high speed chase spanning three counties ends in gunfire. The pursuit started in downtown Louisville and ended in Nelson county.

Police said it started when they attempted to pull a man over and then he took off, leading police on a chase for nearly an hour.

"It got pretty bad, pretty fast, apparently," Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeff Gregory said.

Starting near downtown Louisville, LMPD officers attempted to pull the suspect over on East Jacob for expired plates.

They say he fled the scene, shooting at police as he left.

"It's a Chrysler 300. There were two shots fired at the 7th Division officers," a dispatcher said over the police scanner.

Police said the suspect was flying down the interstate, making the chase so dangerous, they called Kentucky State Police for help.

"We had some troopers staged and ready, we did join in on the pursuit, it went multiple counties," Gregory said.

The suspect raced through Jefferson County, Bullitt County, and into Nelson County. By the time the suspect entered Bardstown, several agencies were working the chase.

Police said the suspect was going nearly 100 miles per hour near the Nelson County Courthouse, when Nelson County Sheriff Deputies laid spike strips and stopped the vehicle from going any further.

"The subject that was in the vehicle got out, exchanged gunfire with our troopers, and then ran into the woods where they pursued him and exchanged gunfire again," Gregory said.

Four Kentucky State Police troopers followed the suspect off of the road and into the woods. They said he was firing at them, and they were firing back.

Gregory said, “he was hit at that time and was later pronounced deceased down there at the scene."

No officers were hurt during the incident.



The troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Neither the suspect nor the troopers involved in the shooting have been identified.

