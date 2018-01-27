KSP stop to assist stranded motorists, discover an arsenal of weapons

Beaver Dam, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police arrested three stranded motorists after stopping to assist them and discovering an arsenal of weapons.

According to police reports, officers stopped to help the motorists after spotting the vehicle in the median of the Natcher Parkway in Beaver Dam.

It was during this act of kindness that police said they discovered five firearms in the vehicle--four handguns of varying types and calibers and one rifle.

Shamal Roach, 24, and Martino Arnett, 31, both of Henderson, were discovered to be convicted felons. A third passenger of the vehicle, David James, 31 of Owensboro, was found to have an active emergency protection order on him that prohibits him from possessing firearms.

Roach was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Arnett was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

James was charged with a violation of a Kentucky emergency protection order and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

