KSP searching for man wanted for rape, sodomy and sexual abuse

Dustin Russell

KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police are looking for a man accused of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse.

They are looking for 31-year-old Dustin Ray Russell of Smiths Grove.

Police say all charges stem from a case involving a victim under 12-years-old.

Russell is 6’ tall and around 170 pounds.

If you know where this man is, contact Kentucky State Police at (502) 782-1800.

