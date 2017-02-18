KSP searches for Owen Co. man after shooting injures 2

Derrick Mays Thomas (Photo: Kentucky State Police, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an Owen County man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two people injured Friday.

Troopers responded to a residence on Old Columbus Road in Owen County after a man and woman had been shot, according to the 911 phone call.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 23-year-old Derrick Mays Thomas of Mount Sterling, allegedly went to the residence where he got into a verbal altercation with one of the victims.

Police say during the altercation, Thomas shot one of the victims in the hand and leg and the other, in the arm.

Police believe Thomas fled the residence in a grey 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Kentucky plate 124-VET.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-6-inches tall with blue eyes. Police believe Thomas may be with his girlfriend 22-year-old Elizabeth Neal and their two children.

Police say Thomas could be in the Winchester or Mount Sterling area.

If you see him, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (502) 532-6363 or 1-800-222-5555.

