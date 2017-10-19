KSP looking for Louisville attorney charged with theft

Danny Butler (Photo: via KSP)

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WHAS11) – Investigators with Kentucky State Police Post 15 are attempting to locate 71-year-old Danny Butler, of Louisville.

They are looking for him in reference to a felony extradition authorization issued in conjunction with an indictment warrant given by the Larue County Grand Jury on Oct. 16, 2017.

The warrant charges Butler with two counts of theft by deception of more than $10,000 and less than $1,000,000: a class C felony. These charges are the result of an ongoing investigation into Butler's private law practice.

Butler is a 5'10", 170 lb., white male with hazel eyes and gray hair.

He last resided in the area of Grand Trevi Drive of Louisville.

State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Butler and if they have any information to call KSP toll-free at: (1-800-222-5555).

Detective BJ Burton is investigating.

