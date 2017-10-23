KSP: Man critical after being shot by City of Shelbyville officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Kentucky State Police say they are assisting with an officer-involved shooting in Shelbyville.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Mary Crest Drive.

According to Trooper Napier, one person was shot by a City of Shelbyville Police officer. That person was believed to be transported to University Hospital in Louisville.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The officer was not injured.

