KSP asks for help locating Louisville man who escaped authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help locating an inmate after he escaped custody while being transported between jail’s Monday.

Police say 25-year-old Shawn Cochran of Louisville was being transported from the Green County to the Taylor County Jail when he somehow escaped the custody of the Green County transportation officer around 6:20 p.m. near the Campbellsville Taylor County Water Company on South Central Avenue not too far from the city limits.

Cochran is described as a white male, 5-foot-10-inches tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair and weighing around 200-pounds. He was last seen wearing orange pants, a gray shirt, one shoe and was handcuffed with his hands in front of his body.

According to a news release, Cochran also fled from police on Sept. 20. He was charged with burglary, fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking – auto among other charges.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or your local law enforcement.

