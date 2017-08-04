KSP arrest man with 60-70 pounds of meth

Alberto Madrigal is accused of drug trafficking methamphtetamines. He was arrested in Crestwood, Ky.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police arrested Alberto Madrigal, 41, on drug trafficking charges after they found around 60 to 70 pounds of methamphetamines in his truck Monday in Crestwood, Ky.

KSP Drug Enforcement Special Investigations troopers pulled Madrigal's truck over for a traffic violation. After receiving permission to search the truck, troopers found drugs that they believe Madrigal, a Los Angeles resident, was transporting.

"Meth use didn't go away just because we made it harder to get Sudafed over the counter," Heather Gibson, the director of program services at The Healing Place said. "Now the meth that we're seeing is coming from super labs in Mexico. The potency has been increasing and the price has been dropping."

According to Gibson, working at The Healing Place, an addiction rehabilitation center, means she and others are working on the front lines of helping people with drug addiction problems, many struggling with meth abuse.

"It's preliminary data right now, but it's definitely more than what we see from heroin or fentanyl," she said. "I think we focus too much on the particular drug of the time as opposed to the real problem, which is addiction."

Gibson said she saw a short dip in meth use when laws were put in place to make it harder for people to buy ingredients needed to produce meth, like pseudoephedrine, but Gibson said while the law makes it more difficult for people to make their own drugs, it has not stopped people from getting it elsewhere.

"Dealing with the supply side of it is only going to do so much because the demand is out there, so people figure out how to fill that," she said.

Gibson said there are many barriers to combatting the meth problem, from the lack of insurance coverage for meth treatments and medical detox centers to increased potency in the drug causing psychiatric issues, but as long as there are people who are in need, Gibson said The Healing Place will continue to help.

Madrigal is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond. He is due in court next Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.

