Kentucky man pleads guilty in June 2016 death of ex-wife

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A northern Kentucky man has admitted in court to killing his ex-wife.

Media outlets report 61-year-old Timothy Rigg pleaded guilty to a murder charge last week in Kenton County Circuit Court in the June 2016 death of Shelagh Goodridge.

Her body was found in a bed at the home the couple shared.

Prosecutors say an autopsy showed she had been beaten and strangled.

Rigg faces up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20.

