Katina Powell to plead not guilty to shoplifting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Katina Powell, the self-proclaimed madam and author of Breaking Cardinal Rules, was issued a citation on Jan. 24 after police said she stole from the Fairdale Wal-Mart.



Powell's attorney said she was issued that citation in a shoplifting case and was not arrested.

Officials said that she was with her daughter and the merchandise in question was worth about $30.

“If this was anyone else in the community it wouldn't be on anyone's radar screen or considered newsworthy,” Attorney Mark Hall said.

Hall said Powell will plead not guilty and she will appear in court on March 5.

