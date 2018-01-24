Katina Powell cited in Walmart shoplifting case

Katina Powell (Photo: ESPN / Outside The Lines)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- According to Katina Powell's attorney, Powell was issued a citation in a shoplifting case at the Walmart on New Cut Rd.

Powell was not arrested and said she did not take anything. She said the person she was with is at fault and was also charged.

Powell came out two years ago with her book Breaking Cardinal Rules, that detailed strippers and escorts at UofL's Minardi Hall Dorm for men's basketball recruits and players from 2010 to 2014.

