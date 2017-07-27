Juveniles arrested after man suffers cardiac event, dies

ARREST generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WAHS11) – Three juveniles were arrested after a man was found suffering from a cardiac event on 22nd Street and Stone Alley, on July 25.

That man later died at the hospital.

EMS arrived at the scene on 11 p.m. Tuesday, in the Russell neighborhood, and the man was transported to Jewish Hospital. The hospital notified The Louisville Metro Police Department that the man had suffered some sort of trauma.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is continuing to investigate this homicide.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

