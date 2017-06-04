Juvenile charged with setting fire at Kentucky school

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

GAMALIEL, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a juvenile has been charged in a fire that damaged an elementary school.

Trooper Billy Gregory says in a news release that the girl was charged with arson, burglary and criminal mischief in Friday's fire at Gamaliel Elementary School in south-central Kentucky. The girl has been released to her parents.

The statement says five school employees were working with the fire broke out. All made it to safety and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused up to $1 million in damage to the school.

The statement says additional charges are expected.

