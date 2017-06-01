Juvenile charged in Scottsburg park shooting

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) – One person was injured in a shooting at a park in Scottsburg, Ind. on May 31 and a juvenile was identified and charged in the shooting.

The male who was shot at Beechwood Park received non-life threatening injuries.

When Scottsburg Police arrived at the scene, in reference to shots being fired, they found the male lying on the ground. The shooting victim was transported for medical treatment.

The police department says they are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Herald of the Scottsburg Police Department at 812-752-4462. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 812-752-2333.

