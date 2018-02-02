Jury deliberating in trial of Lloyd Hammond

Lloyd Hammond in court on Feb. 2.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A jury is now deliberating in the trial of Lloyd Hammond. He's accused of killing two people more than a decade ago.

Hammond is accused of the 2006 killing of Will Sawyers over a kilo of cocaine, and then killing Terrell Cherry in an attempt to cover it up.

However, defense attorney Rob Eggert spent Friday morning trying to convince a jury that Shaheed Al Uq'dah was the man who pulled that trigger.

As part of a plea agreement Al Uq'dah was supposed to testify against Hammond, but he didn't show up in court after being released from custody.

The only known witness to the murder, Troya Sheckles, was killed in 2009.

Hammond's brother Dejuan was convicted of hiring someone to kill her in 2014.

