Jeffersonville man facing charges after shooting near barbershop

Raymond Stovall

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – A 32-year-old man is facing charges after the owner of a Jeffersonville barbershop was shot on Monday.

Raymond George Stovall Jr., of Jeffersonville, is charged with aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a handgun, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun with a license.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. Monday at Mark’s Barber Shop, located at 702 E. 10th Street.

The victim received a non-life threatening injury from the shooting. Friends and family say it was the owner of Mark’s Barber Shop, Mark, who was shot in the leg when he tried to stop two men from arguing outside his business. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect drove away after the shooting.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle was dispatched to officers. ISP then saw a vehicle and driver that matched the description. A traffic stop was attempted near the Second Street Bridge and eventually, once the suspect’s vehicle traveled across the bridge into Kentucky, the vehicle stopped near the Yum! Center. Stovall was then placed into custody.

© 2017 WHAS-TV