Jeffersonville kidnapping, robbery suspects charged

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Jeffersonville Police now have three alleged kidnappers facing charges for an incident earlier this month.

Authorities say two men and a woman got into a home on Larkspur Drive August 12, robbed the residents and kidnapped a guest of the home. The suspects then carjacked a vehicle and led officers on a chase from Clarksville to New Albany where they crashed.

Two suspects, Chance Miles and Taylor Torstrick, were arrested. Police tracked down the third person, Anthony Scott, and police say he admitted to his role in the crimes.

© 2017 WHAS-TV