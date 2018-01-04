Jeffersontown student arraigned for bringing gun to school

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - A Jeffersontown High School Student appeared before a judge Thursday morning, facing charges for bringing a handgun to school on the first day back after Christmas break.
Tremaine Pendleton, 18, was arrested after the handgun was found during a search. No one was hurt in this incident.
Pendleton is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
He is being held without bail.
