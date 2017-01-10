Jeffersontown police need help identifying robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jeffersontown Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery.

The department tells WHAS11 News a man used a stolen credit card after the robbery was reported to police.

It’s part of an ongoing robbery case and police are releasing few details.

The suspect is driving what police believe to be a 90’s model Subaru Legacy.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (502) 267-0503.