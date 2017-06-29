Jefferson Co. court clerk charged with theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Jefferson County court clerk is charged with stealing hundreds of dollars in fines and court costs.



Police say Tiffany Calhoun stole $468 she collected from defendants in night traffic court on June 27. The next day, she reportedly stole $268.

According to an arrest report, Calhoun entered false information into the computer system to hide her thefts.

Police say Calhoun was found with the stolen money when she got off work and had heroin in her possession.

She's facing several charges including theft and official misconduct.

© 2017 WHAS-TV