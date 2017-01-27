JCPS: Student tased after refusing to comply with SRO commands during fight

PRP High School (Photo: Jefferson County Public Schools)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A JCPS student was tased by an SRO during a fight involving two other students at Pleasure Ridge Park High School on Jan. 27, according to JCPS.

JCPS says it started about 8:15 a.m. Two students were fighting and while the SRO was attempting to break it up a third student got involved.

The third student became combative with the SRO, according to JCPS. After repeatedly refusing to comply with commands the student was tased by the SRO. The student was transported to the hospital as a precaution, per LMPD procedure, a spokesperson with JCPS said.

The student that was tased is being charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The two other students are also being charged. One is facing disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The other student is being charged with disorderly conduct.

All three will be disciplined according to the code of conduct, JCPS says.

All three of the students are minors.

