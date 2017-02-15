Jailer arrested, charged after altercation with officer

Hardin Co. Detention Center (photo: WHAS11)

HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Following an altercation between a Hardin County Detention Center employee and a sheriff’s deputy, the detention center employee was arrested and suspended with pay.

According to investigators, Deputy Jailer Joseph Funk, 28, and a sheriff’s deputy exchanged words over where a backpack should be placed on Feb. 8. That turned into a physical altercation and Funk was arrested.

He is charged with assaulting a probation officer and resisting arrest and will appear in court on Feb. 17.

