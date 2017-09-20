Bionca Mitchell, Ivy Tech student arrested for identity theft, fraud (Photo: ISP)

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) – A woman is accused of stealing personal id numbers from students who attend Ivy Tech Community College in Madison, Ind.



Police arrested Bioncia Mitchell of Versailles, Ind. on charges of identity theft, fraud, and theft.

Ivy Tech school leaders were able to determine that the purchases were made using an IP address that returned to Mitchell's login information. Police say she used Ivy Tech's online store to buy $7,000 worth of items using other student's accounts.

The school became suspicious after the large number of boxes that were being shipped

under different names to Mitchell's address.

