Indiana police to release new evidence in killing of 2 teens

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) - State police say they will release new evidence on the main suspect in the killing of two northern Indiana girls in February.



Sgt. Kim Riley says a news release will be issued Monday morning providing "very important" information that "will give people a clearer image of who we are looking for" in the unsolved double-murder case.



Fourteen-year-old Liberty German vanished with 13-year-old Abigail Williams on Feb. 13 while hiking a trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in nearby woods.



Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying "down the hill."



That evidence came from German's cellphone.

© 2017 Associated Press