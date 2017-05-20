Indiana couple charged in theft of electronics from Amazon

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana couple has been charged in federal court in connection with the theft of more than a $1 million worth of electronics from online retailer Amazon.

The Star Press in Muncie (http://tspne.ws/2qGRzfT ) reports that Erin Joseph Finan and Leah Finan, both 37, have negotiated deals with prosecutors. They were charged this week in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

The newspaper reports that pleas are expected during hearings in September.

Authorities say digital cameras, video gaming systems, smartwatches and other items were purchased under false online identities. Replacements were shipped out by Amazon after claims were made that some items were damaged or not working.

Authorities also say stolen merchandise was sold to an Indianapolis man who later sold it to someone in New York.

