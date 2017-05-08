Ind. pair arrested after car crashes into home; police suspect overdose

Dillon Goff and Samantha Artis (Photo: Indiana State Police, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people are facing charges in Indiana after authorities say they overdosed on heroin and crashed into a house.

The crash happened in Columbus, Indiana around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say when they responded to the crash, they found Dillon Goff and Samantha Artis of Edinburgh, unconscious and labored breathing.

Officers administered Narcan to the pair and once they were released from the hospital, they were taken to jail on drug-related charges.

