Ind. man faces attempted murder charge after Jeffersonville shooting

JEFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – A 36-year-old New Albany was arrested after a shooting in Jeffersonville, Ind. on Aug. 21.

The shooting happened at Crestview Ct. and East 8th Street. The shooting victim, 27-year-old Corey Baker of Jeffersonville, was shot multiple times, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. They said he was shot one time in the face.

Baker was treated at a local hospital.

The JPD’s investigation led to the identification of the shooter as Terald Walthour. Police said he was observed fleeing from the shooting scene prior to police arrival.

Walthour is charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Clark County Jail.

