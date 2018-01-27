Ind. man arrested, accused of stealing children's inheritance

Larry Paul (Photo: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Scottsburg, Indiana man is facing charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars from two juveniles.

Indiana State Police arrested 45-year-old Larry Paul Friday, charging him with two counts of theft.

ISP says in 2017, Paul stole more than $50,000 from two children left in his care after their parent died.

The money was part of the children’s inheritance from their deceased parent.

Paul is being held in the Scott County Jail.

