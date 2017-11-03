Ind. couple accused of stealing from cemetery could face jail time

Indiana (Photo: USA TODAY)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A couple accused of stealing from a cemetery in Jeffersonville could spend time behind bars.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says he is requesting warrants for Ronald Fischer, also known as Todd Fischer, and Ashley Cambron.

The couple worked at Eastern Cemetery and are accused of stealing $22,000 from the cemetery's association.

Investigators say the couple used the money for home improvements. Mull says the couple left the state and are currently in Georgia.

If arrested, they could face up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

