Idaho FedEx driver arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Police in northern Idaho say they arrested a FedEx driver and impounded his delivery van after he underwent a field sobriety test.



Spirit Lake police tell the Bonner County Daily Bee that they arrested 41-year-old David Lenon of Athol at about 7 p.m. Thursday.



Police say they received a report that the van was being operated erratically on westbound Highway 54 heading to Spirit Lake.



Police say they contacted Lenon after finding his van stopped at an Idaho Transportation Department depot in Spirit Lake.



Police say they smelled alcohol and arrested Lenon after he underwent a DUI evaluation.



It's not clear if Lenon has an attorney. FedEx officials didn't respond to an email from The Associated Press on Saturday.

