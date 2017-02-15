Homicide victim posts on Facebook less than an hour before his murder

Suspects in Longfield Ave. murder, Devonta Anderson and Tristan Jewell (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in Louisville’s latest homicide.

Tuesday afternoon, police arrested Devonta Anderson, 23, and Tristan Jewell, 21. They’re charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the death of Joshua Evans, 18, who was found shot multiple times on Longfield Avenue off Taylor Blvd.

The victim barely lived past his 18th birthday which was on Feb. 13. Police say Evans was shot and killed Valentine’s Day morning.

The two were arrested less than 12 hours after Evans’ death.

WHAS11 learned that Evans’ last Facebook post was made less than an hour before he was killed and mentions the names of the two suspects charged in Evans’ murder.

The post made at 3:22 a.m. mentions that Evans was having issues with Jewell and another person named "Tay." The post ended with, “It's war…ya'll wanna smoke me, it’s on.” Evans was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:15 a.m.

“That's one of those rare situations where he actually talked about or pinpointed the people who he had a problem with and had beef with so that gave law enforcement and those investigating a starting spot,” Dr. Eddie Woods said.

Woods works with No More Red Dots, an organization geared towards reducing the red dots that police use on maps to indicate a homicide. Dr. Woods said he's already aware of Evans' social media post, some 45 minutes before he was killed.

“Then we started getting emails and things like that with regards to what he had done or what he had written just prior to dying so we started looking at the information that he had sent as well as what we could find out from people who knew him,” Woods said.

While LMPD has talked in the past about using social media as an investigative tool, detectives said they can't comment if they've seen Evans’ post.

The Louisville Broncos Football and Cheerleading organization has coordinated a chili supper where proceeds will benefit the Evans family. This is taking place on Saturday, February 25, starting at 3 p.m. at the Union Station Music Hall. The President of the organization said Josh's little sister is a cheerleader and his stepdad helps coach.

Anderson and Jewell remain in Metro Corrections. They were in court Wednesday morning.

The arrest report said when Jewell was taken into custody, he was wearing the same shirt he wore when he allegedly pulled the trigger.

(© 2017 WHAS)