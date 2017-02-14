Homicide victim killed day after his birthday

A man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood the day after he turned 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - LMPD is trying to figure out what led up to the city's latest homicide. Police got called to the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday. That's in the Taylor Berry neighborhood close to Churchill Downs.

The coroner said Joshua Evans, 18, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach. According to the coroner’s release, Evans just turned 18 on Monday.

Several neighbors woke up to the crime scene. One woman didn’t want to be identified but said she’s lived in the area for 15 years.

“I think, about six shots rang out about 4 and then I heard three more. As I walked into the living room and glanced out the door, I saw somebody running from the corner, here where I am, of Lester to over about the third or fourth house. I saw somebody else run into the house and then people starting coming out. The only thing I could hear was somebody screaming and crying. It was a woman’s voice, and I heard them say they’ve killed him. They’ve shot him, and they’ve killed him,” the neighbor said. “It’s a little unnerving. I wish it would stop. I wish somebody could stop it, but it’s almost an everyday occurrence here anymore. The condition of this neighborhood has gotten worse as each year goes by. It was pretty great when I was growing up, but it’s not anymore.”

Police said they found Evans lying in the street outside of a house. The coroner said he lived in the area, but it's not clear if he was shot inside his home and ran outside or if it happened on the street. He died at the hospital.

LMPD had about a block of the neighborhood closed off Tuesday morning while investigators collected evidence and tried to talk to any potential witnesses.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call 574-LMPD.

