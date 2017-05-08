Homicide suspects expected in court

Misty Knight and Robert Carpenter (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Two people accused of killing a man who offered to give them a ride are set to appear before a judge.

Robert Carpenter and Misty McKnight are accused of killing Joshua Cambron in April and his body was found in the Jefferson Memorial Forest.

LMPD say the three knew each other and that Carpenter and McKnight killed Cambron during an attempt to steal his car.

They were later captured in Ohio.

Both are charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

They are expected to make their first court appearance at 9 a.m. May 9.

