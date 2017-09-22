Help LMPD stop theft ring in Downtown Louisville

These people are suspected in theft ring in Louisville (Photo: photos provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD hopes you can help stop break-ins happening downtown.

Multiple cars have had windows broken and purses were stolen. One gun was even taken.

The credit cards taken were used at Kroger locations throughout Louisville.

LMPD says this theft ring appears to be highly organized and targeting specific items. There are several suspects.

If you can help identify them, call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

