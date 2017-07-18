Grayson Co. resident finds explosive device in mailbox, police say

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Grayson County authorities are sending out a warning after someone left an explosive device in a resident’s mailbox over the weekend.

According to a report, the citizen said the device was left at their home on Beaver Dam Creek Road sometime during the night of July 16. The resident took the device to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office on July 18.

Authorities believed the perpetrator tried to light the device and fled but it failed to detonate. They say the device could have detonated but the fuse didn’t contact the igniter.

They say if the device would have detonated, it could have caused death or serious injuries.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that placing an explosive device in a mailbox is a felony and can be punishable up to 5 years in prison.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the GSCO at (270) 259-3024.

There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WHAS-TV