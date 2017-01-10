Grayson Co. man arrested after domestic incident, police say

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Grayson County man is facing assault and wanton endangerment charges following a domestic incident, according to police.

Police responded to a home on Hughes Mill Road in Big Clifty around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 after a woman alleged that her husband, 50-year-old Marcus Anderson, assaulted and threatened to kill her. She also said Anderson fired a round at her when she went out the door.

Anderson was taken into custody without incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Anderson is currently booked at the Grayson County Detention Center.