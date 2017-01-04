WHAS
Grandmother arrested on drug charges in E-town

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:13 PM. EST January 04, 2017

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Elizabethtown grandmother faces several drug charges following a welfare check.

When authorities arrived at Virginia Hager’s home, they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and two of Hager’s grandchildren living in “deplorable” conditions. Social services removed a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old from the home.

Hager faces multiple charges including drug possession and endangering the welfare of a minor. 


