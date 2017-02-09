Grand jury indicts woman in alleged drunk driving case that killed officer, 1 other

Suzanne Whitlow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 26-year-old woman accused of killing two men in October 2016 in Lexington during a reported drunk driving incident was indicted by a Fayette County grand Jury on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Police said Whitlow was driving drunk when she hit Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Jason Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.

Schweitzer, 37, was attending an annual FOP conference when he stopped on South Upper Street to ask for directions from longtime University of Kentucky employee, 56-year-old Timothy Moore.

Police said that is when Whitlow lost control of her vehicle and hit Schweitzer and Moore, who were stopped on a sidewalk.

Suzanne Whitlow is charged with two counts of manslaughter, a DUI with an aggravating circumstance and being a persistent felony offender.

Whitlow’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16.

