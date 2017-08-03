Franklin County Sheriff: Oldham Co. Jail inmate escapes work detail

Michael Chadwell

OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are looking for an Oldham County Jail escapee.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Facebook page states Michael Ray Chadwell escaped from work detail and that he is headed to Frankfort in the company of a female named Destiny Ritchie.

Officials say he was in custody for probation violation.

According to the Franklin county Sheriff’ office, he has convictions for robbery, assault and escape.

Police urge people to use caution if you see Chadwell and to call 911.

