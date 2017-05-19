Four charged in murder of Bardstown teen could face death penalty

Alexis Gribbins, Shelmontay Adams, Torique Griffin, Damion Murphy

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Four suspects accused of killing a Bardstown teenager could potentially face the death penalty, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Terry Geoghegan.

Alexis Gribbins, Damion Murphy, Torique Griffin and Shelmontay Adams are facing charges related to this murder.

Gribbins, Murphy, and Griffin are charged with complicity to robbery and complicity to murder in the shooting death of Cameron Williamson, 17. Investigators said a fourth person, Shelmontay Adams, pulled the trigger. He is charged with robbery and murder in Williamson’s death.

The four suspects are scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on May 23 at 2 p.m.

Police said Williamson met Gribbins and Murphy on Instagram, where they planned a marijuana buy. Investigators said the pair picked up Williamson at his home early Monday morning then drove him around the corner to a parking lot behind a strip of businesses off Stephen Foster.

Adams and Griffin opened the car door and tried to rob Williamson, detectives said, ultimately firing a gun that struck him in the chest.

Gribbins and Murphy drove Williamson to Five Star gas station, about a half mile down Stephen Foster, where he died.

© 2017 WHAS-TV