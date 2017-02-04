Former Lexington man accused of threatening prosecutor

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former Lexington man has been indicted on a charge of threatening to kill a federal prosecutor.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2kzxac0 ) reports that Edgar Villa-Castañeda also was indicted Thursday on one count of soliciting another person to kill an assistant U.S. attorney. The prosecutor was identified by the initials "R.D." in the grand jury indictment.

The indictment says that in 2015 in Woodford County in central Kentucky, Villa-Castañeda threatened to kill the prosecutor. The indictment says the intent was to retaliate against the prosecutor due to the "performance of his official duties."

The indictment doesn't specify how the alleged threat was relayed.

According to court documents, Villa-Castañeda is serving a 17-year sentence in a federal prison in Bennettsville, South Carolina, after pleading guilty last year in a drug case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.