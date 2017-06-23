Former girls basketball coach pleads guilty to sex charge

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former high school and middle school girls basketball coach has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in Kentucky.



The News-Enterprise reports that 48-year-old Kelton "Simon" Ford struck a plea deal Tuesday that downgraded a charge of first-degree sexual abuse to a charge of sexual misconduct of a victim younger than 18. Prosecutor Whitney Meredith said in a statement that Ford had taken a 14-year-old basketball player to the boys' locker room.



The commonwealth recommended 12 months' probation for two years on the condition of no contact with the victim and her family, no attempt to teach or coach any sport during that period, no unlawful contact with minors and the payment of court costs.



Ford resigned from his positions at LaRue County Schools.

© 2017 Associated Press