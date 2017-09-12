Former S. Indiana assistant principal arrested for felony voyeurism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A former Floyd County middle school assistant principal has been arrested after being charged with felony voyeurism.

Indiana State Police say Paul Raake, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday evening.

The arrest stems from an investigating that began last December that was initiated at the request of the New Albany City Police Department.

The report states that Raake, a former employee of the Nathaniel Scribner Middle School, had placed a hidden camera in the boys’ locker room. Officials with the New Albany/Floyd County School system gave Indiana State Police three computers Raake had access to while employed.

Investigators say photographs were located on one of the computers and one appearing to depict a male student who was in a state of either dressing or undressing inside the locker room.

Police say it is unclear how long the camera was hidden before it was located and reported by a student at the school in November 2016.

Raake is currently housed at the Floyd County Jail awaiting arraignment.

