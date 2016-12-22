Former Cornbread Mafia leader arrested in Canada

Johnny Boone was arrested in Canada. He was wanted for the manufacture and possession with intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A former leader of the Cornbread Mafia, John Robert Boone a.k.a. “Johnny” Robert Boone, was arrested in Montreal, Canada after being on the run for eight years.

Boone was arrested on Dec. 22 by Canadian law enforcement officials.

Boone was wanted for the manufacture and possession with intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana. The charges came about through an investigation by Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration where more than 2,000 marijuana plants were found on Boone’s farm in Springfield, Ky.

This is Boone’s third federal case and he faces possible punishment of life in prison.

Boone had been running since the warrant was issued in 2008. He had been featured on “America’s Most Wanted” too.

He is being held in Canada and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

The Cornbread Mafia was an organized crime syndicate based in Kentucky.