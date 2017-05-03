​Former Bullitt Co. Sheriff Greenwell charged with four counts of obstructing justice while serving

Bullitt Co. Sheriff Greenwell (Photo: Video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former Bullitt County, Ky., Sheriff David Greenwell was charged by grand jury indictment, under seal, with four counts of attempting to obstruct justice while serving as sheriff, and with one count of aiding and abetting in a conspiring to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, a schedule I controlled substance.

Greenwell, of Bullitt County, was arrested Wednesday and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay in Louisville.

According to the indictment, the alleged illegal activity was committed by Greenwell, between June of 2014, and July of 2015, while he served as Bullitt County Sheriff.

In June of 2014, Greenwell allegedly attempted to obstruct, influence and impede an official federal proceeding by arranging a secret meeting with C.M., a Bullitt County Special Deputy, who was the subject of state and federal criminal investigations, and for informing C.M. that he was under investigation, and for providing C.M. of the name of a potential government witness.

In July of 2014, Greenwell is accused of corruptly attempting to obstruct, influence, and impede, a federal criminal prosecution, by informing C. M., a Bullitt County Special Deputy and the subject of state and federal criminal investigations, which his place of business was under photographic surveillance (pole camera).

On May 15, 2015, Greenwell is accused of attempting to obstruct, impede, and interfere with a duly authorized criminal investigation, disclosed to C.M., a Bullitt County Special Deputy and the subject of state and federal criminal investigations, the contents of wire communications, which were intercepted as part of the criminal investigation.

Also, in July of 2015, Greenwell is accused of corruptly attempting to obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, a federal criminal prosecution, by arranging a secret meeting with L.M., a Bullitt County Special Deputy and a person of interest in state and federal criminal investigations, and provided him with the names of three potential government witnesses in the federal prosecution.

Between July of 2014 and July of 2015, Greenwell, while serving as Bullitt County Sheriff, is accused of aiding and abetting C.M, while he served as a Bullitt County Special Deputy, in a conspiracy, to distribute 1000 kilograms or more of marijuana.

If Greenwell is convicted it could be sentenced to no less than ten years, including a life sentence, ordered to pay a fine of $11 million, and serve up to a five-year period of supervised release.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Larry Fentress and is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



