Former Bardstown Mayor Jhn Royalty (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty has been indicted on multiple charges.

Royalty faces charges of perjury, official misconduct and false swearing.

John Royalty court documents (Photo: provided)

John Royalty court documents (Photo: provided)

His bail is $5,000 cash only, and his arraignment is set for Oct. 19.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2017 WHAS-TV