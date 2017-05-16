Food service contractor charged after smuggling drugs in Metro Corrections

Deserae Fuget (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An employee of a food service contractor for Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is facing felony drug trafficking charges.

According to officials, 34-year-old Deserae Fuget was allegedly found in possession of a variety of controlled substances packaged for distribution at the jail.

Officials say her arrest stems from a months-long LMPD investigation requested by jail director Mark Bolton.

“Introducing dangerous contraband into this jail risk the lives of staff and inmates,” Director Bolton said in a statement. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and prosecute anyone causing this type of harm.”

LMDC officials say employees who have direct contact with inmates at the jail “must complete Metro Corrections training, which includes institutional rules of conduct and laws related to dangerous contraband.”

Fuget’s charges include felony promoting contraband, trafficking in a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of trafficking in marijuana.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on May 17.

© 2017 WHAS-TV